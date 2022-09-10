Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 93.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $22,659,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,864,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

