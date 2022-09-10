Contrasting IonQ (IONQ) & Its Peers

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s competitors have a beta of -6.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 228 1628 2819 51 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings for IonQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.75%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.41% -7.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -9.98 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.81

IonQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IonQ competitors beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

