Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) & Its Rivals

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.20 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.26

Stronghold Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 385 2552 4703 60 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 174.33%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.40% -1,497.77% -11.35%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining competitors beat Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

