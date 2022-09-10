Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.58 million. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

