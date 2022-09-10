Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $115.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

