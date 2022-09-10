Copperleaf Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

