Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

