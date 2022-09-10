Cowen Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

