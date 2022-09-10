Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up 2.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

CACC stock opened at $515.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.59. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $452.48 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

