Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.