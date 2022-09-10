Credit Capital Investments LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

