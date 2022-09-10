Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes $252,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $432.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.63 and its 200 day moving average is $324.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

