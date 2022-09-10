Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

ETR UN01 opened at €5.16 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.59. Uniper has a 12 month low of €4.19 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

