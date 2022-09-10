Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 602,929 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,103,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,929 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

