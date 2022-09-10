Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 14,537 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $171.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

