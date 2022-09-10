Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,912,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

