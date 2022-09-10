Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,133,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

