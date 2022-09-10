Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

