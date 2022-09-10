Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,598 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,774,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

