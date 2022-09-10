Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $85,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $216.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

