Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,773 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $247.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

