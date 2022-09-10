Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VT opened at $89.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.