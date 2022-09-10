Critical Review: ESS Tech (GWH) versus Its Competitors

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 919 35 2.67

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 260.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 57.92%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.56 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -0.60

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

