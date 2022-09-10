Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $820,418.99 and approximately $149,421.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
