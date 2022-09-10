CryptEx Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $295,386.38 and $58.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00016157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

CryptEx Coin Trading

