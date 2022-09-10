Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.24 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $658.43 million and approximately $122.45 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,818,389,864 coins and its circulating supply is 529,256,145 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

