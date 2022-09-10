CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CyberOptics worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CYBE opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

