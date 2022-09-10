Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.52.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

