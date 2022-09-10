Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 5.9 %

DVDCF opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

