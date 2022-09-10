Deep Field Asset Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for about 16.3% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

