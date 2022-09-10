Deeper Network Trading Up 1.3% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $18.12 million and $1.26 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network (CRYPTO:DPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

