DeFiner Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,569.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $69,569.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org/en.html.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

