Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $12.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd.

Frontline Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

