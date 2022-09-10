Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $7.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.28.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
