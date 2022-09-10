Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.97.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.