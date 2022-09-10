Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 3.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 1,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Deutsche Wohnen from €50.00 ($51.02) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

