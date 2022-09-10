Dexlab Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $1,650.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00781197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015916 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.