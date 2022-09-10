DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $14.32 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $264,687.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,391,969 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

