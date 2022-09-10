Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 102,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

