Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.