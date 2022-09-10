Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Trading Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.79. 5,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x in the first quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x by 11.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x during the second quarter valued at $7,140,000.

