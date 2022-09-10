DISCIPLINA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,503.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00060930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067732 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00076589 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.