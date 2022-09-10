Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 993,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.