Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,560 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.95% of Zumiez worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Zumiez Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.