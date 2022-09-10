Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 9.97% of MiX Telematics worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,381 shares of company stock worth $13,016. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 9,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

MiX Telematics Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.