Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,211,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,351 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $62,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.6 %

JBLU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,584,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.