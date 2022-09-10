Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 1.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.56% of Gentherm worth $86,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,491 shares of company stock worth $1,873,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 287,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.