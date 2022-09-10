Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 346 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in AON were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $292.09. 701,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

