district0x Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. district0x has a market cap of $28.71 million and $1.61 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, district0x has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

