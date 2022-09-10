DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Trading Up 10.5 %

DocuSign stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,937,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

About DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 349,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

